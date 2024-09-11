WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded in Woburn Wednesday after a fire broke out in a local home, damaging the building and forcing one person to jump out a window.

The fire happened at 9 Franklin Street shortly before 11 a.m.

Woburn Fire Chief Donald Kenton and Fire Captain Thomas Graham said the person who jumped out of the home did so before emergency crews arrived at the scene. Officials said the person jumped from a second-story window and was evaluated by EMS personnel.

Kenton and Graham said crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire conditions in the home.

Despite the intensity of the flames, Graham said crews were able to bring the fire under control.

“The firefighters worked extremely hard and extremely quick and were able to get the fire out pretty quickly,” he said.

Graham said the proximity of homes in the area posed a challenge for firefighters.

Though crews worried the fire could jump to neighboring homes, Kenton said the only damage beyond the home at 9 Franklin Street was melted siding at one house.

Graham said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

