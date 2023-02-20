EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A house went up in flames on Ferry Street in Everett Monday night, drawing an emergency response.

Firefighters were on scene as of around 10:15 p.m. battling the flames and smoke.

Crews were seen on the roof and on ladders.

The street in the area was blocked off.

