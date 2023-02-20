EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A house went up in flames on Ferry Street in Everett Monday night, drawing an emergency response. 

Firefighters were on scene as of around 10:15 p.m. battling the flames and smoke. 

Crews were seen on the roof and on ladders. 

The street in the area was blocked off. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox