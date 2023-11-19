EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Everett worked quickly to extinguish several trailers that went up in flames at the New England Produce Center on Saturday night.

Video from the scene on Market Street showed firefighters using a hose to knock down the flames before they could spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

