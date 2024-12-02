NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews braved cold conditions to battle a fast-moving fire that ripped through a multi-family home in New Bedford early Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 3 Nelston St. around 5 a.m. found fire extending from the first floor to the roof of the building, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to contain the first to the first-floor unit where it broke out.

One cat was rescued and another did not make it out alive.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)