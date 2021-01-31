Firefighters battle flames in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are at the scene after a fire broke out at a home in Weymouth on Sunday.

Firefighters responding to a large fire on Governor Winthrop Lane sometime after 8:30 a.m. found big flames and a lot of smoke pouring out of a home there, according to a post from the Weymouth Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The fire was knocked down just after 9:30 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

 

 

