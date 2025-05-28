BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a building fire in downtown Boston Wednesday afternoon, according to the Boston Fire Department.

At around 2 p.m., firefighters converged on 128 Milk St., where heavy smoke was pouring from the roof, the department said on X.

Firefighters brought multiple hose lines to the roof of the building and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire, officials said.

The roof of the building was heavily charred and suffered damage.

“I was working at my desk on the second floor and the fire alarm started going off,” said Alex Gilbertson, who works in the building. “At first we all thought it was a drill because we do drills sometimes, but then we were looking outside the window and saw people filming our building and that’s when we realized that something must actually be going on.”

Cellphone video showed large flames and thick smoke rising into the city skyline.

“We actually had a firefighter on a detail in the area who called it in. He met me right outside here. So, we started right away, getting the lines in place,” said Boston fire chief James Lonergan.

A fire detail remained on scene to make sure hot spots on the roof don’t flare up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

