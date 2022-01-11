BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled frigid temperatures to put out a fire at a Billerica home Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the home on Mount Pleasant Street around 9 p.m. for reports of the fire and the Red Cross was called in to help the four people who live there.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

