DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled frigid temperatures to extinguish a blaze that consumed a laundromat in Dorchester Thursday night.

Crews were called to the scene at 9 Bowdoin St. around 6:30 p.m. and upon their arrival, found heavy, black smoke rising into the air. A second alarm was struck to help combat the fierce flames.

Firefighters said the water they were using to douse the flames was freezing on contact with all surfaces.

The largest part of the fire was extinguished within two hours. Two firefighters did suffer minor injuries.

So far, it is unclear if anyone was inside the building at the time.

Heavy fire thru the building the fire has extended thru the roof. pic.twitter.com/3ahT2OCvsh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2022

At approximately 6:30 heavy black smoke from the laundry mat at 9 Bowdoin st Dor. A 2nd alarm was ordered pic.twitter.com/ZKsZ01SZN9 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

