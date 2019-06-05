Firefighters battle gas-fueled blaze at well-known Millis restaurant

MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a gas-fueled blaze that severely damaged a well-known Millis restaurant early Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to Budabing’s 50’s Cafe on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. found heavy flames throughout the entire structure.

The bulk of the fire was doused during the early morning hours but crews had to wait for Columbia Gas to turn off the gas in order to extinguish the blaze completely, according to Millis Fire Chief Rick Barrett.

The fire struck a second alarm due to the limited access to the back of the restaurant, which is surrounded by a wooded area, Barrett added.

About 20 people had to be evacuated from a nearby apartment building.

There were no reported injuries.

“It’s a well-known restaurant; it’s been here for a long time,” Barrett said. “It’s gone through several owners but it’s been a fixture here in town for a while.”

The cause remains under investigation.

Route 109 has been closed, with eastbound traffic being detoured up Hammond Lane and westbound traffic being detoured up Spring Street. Pleasant Street is also closed.

