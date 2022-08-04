CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled flames and heat at a large apartment building in Chelsea early Thursday morning.

Officials received a report of a building fire on John Street just after 1:00 a.m. on Thursday

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes. There were no injuries from the fire in the 12-unit building, according to officials, but it is unknown how many people will be displaced.

No other information is immediately available.

