BOSTON (WHDH) - Hot and humid conditions made battling a house blaze in Dorchester more difficult for firefighters Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to flames that broke out on the first floor of a two-and-a-half story home on Ashmont Street just after 2:15 a.m. that then spread to the second floor.

The homeowner, Joe Cullen, self-evacuated from the home after checking to make sure his daughter wasn’t inside.

“I kind of freaked out,” he said. “I ran downstairs and saw the fire was in the kitchen, then I ran back upstairs thinking my daughter was home. It occurred to me that my daughter wasn’t home so I got out of the house and I ran outside.”

Firefighters worked to stay cool and hydrated as they fought the blaze through the hot weather, Deputy Chief Jay Fleming said.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire displaced one resident and left behind about $400,000 worth of damages, Fleming said.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)