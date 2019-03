AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a house fire in Avon on Saturday morning.

Officials say the fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor.

Everyone in the house was able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)