LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Lawrence on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a reported fire on Trenton Street around 7:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries but the building sustained serious damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

