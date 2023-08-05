MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) – Firefighters were on scene in Marlborough Saturday afternoon battling a house fire on Brown Street. 

Fire officials said the response had grown to two alarms as of around 5:45 p.m. 

Video from the scene showed smoke rising over the area near the intersection of Main Street and East Main Street. 

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox