MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) – Firefighters were on scene in Marlborough Saturday afternoon battling a house fire on Brown Street.

Fire officials said the response had grown to two alarms as of around 5:45 p.m.

Video from the scene showed smoke rising over the area near the intersection of Main Street and East Main Street.

No further information was immediately available.

