NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire the broke out in a three-story home in Norwood overnight.

The fire left the top level of the home completely charred.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information is immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)