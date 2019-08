TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a house fire in Tauton Tuesday night.

Crews responding to reports of a structure fire at the home on Harrison Street found heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the house.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

