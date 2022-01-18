WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Wellesley early Tuesday morning.
The two-alarm fire broke out at a home on Paine Street, according to the Newton Fire Department.
The street has been blocked off.
There were no reported injuries, Wellesley police said.
No additional information was immediately available.
