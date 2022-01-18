WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Wellesley early Tuesday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a home on Paine Street, according to the Newton Fire Department.

The street has been blocked off.

There were no reported injuries, Wellesley police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Update: Paine street will likely be closed for the morning due to the house fire. pic.twitter.com/PkKFPEGIjX — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) January 18, 2022

Wellesley is now a 2nd alarm fire. — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) January 18, 2022

Wellesley Police and Fire are on scene of a house fire on Paine St. There are no injuries. Paine St is blocked at this time. pic.twitter.com/SW2O2N4Kc7 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) January 18, 2022

