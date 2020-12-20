Firefighters battle house fire in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out in a home in Wellesley early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported house fire on Riverdale Road around 12 a.m. found the home’s front porch engulfed in flames.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Wellesley PD is assisting Wellesley Fire at a second alarm house fire on Riverdale Road. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/s72GRhYUdj — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 20, 2020

