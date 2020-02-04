HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Hanover that left behind significant damage late Monday night.

Crews responding to several 911 calls reporting a fire at 22 Bradford Road around 10:45 p.m. found flames coming from the kitchen and an exterior three-season porch, according to the Hanover Fire Department.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading throughout the home but the building sustained smoke damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The damage is estimated to be worth $150,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

