Firefighters battle Jamaica Plain blaze that left person with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out in a home in Jamaica Plain early Saturday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported blaze at a home on Union Avenue around 4 a.m. found flames coming from the home when they arrived, prompting them to order a second alarm, according to the Boston Fire Department.

A resident from the building was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $350,000 in damage, remains under investigation.

