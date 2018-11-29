LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 120-gallon propane tank went up in flames in Lakeville on Wednesday before spreading to a nearby house.

Firefighters responding to a reported blaze at 123 Nelson Grove Road just before 3 p.m. found a fire in a two-story, wood-frame home that had been ignited by a just-filled propane tank.

Officials said battling the fire proved challenging because they had to control the propane fire without extinguishing it because the vapor from the tank could have traveled to another ignition source and flashed without warning.

Eventually, the propane burned away and firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported but the residents were displaced from the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

