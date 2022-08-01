MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead Fire Department battled a large fire at the town’s transfer station Monday.

Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at the facility sometime in the afternoon to find a brush pile fully consumed in flames.

Crews said nearby buildings were evacuated, and that the heat was so intense, it began to break windows of buildings on nearby Tioga Way.

According to the Fire Department, the pile was still burning late into the evening, and that a private contractor is slated to grind the pile to extinguish the flames.

The yard waste area at the transfer station will be closed tomorrow.

