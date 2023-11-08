CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Chelsea Wednesday evening battling a fire in a building on Blossom Street.

SKY7-HD flying over the scene around 6 p.m. captured part of the emergency response, with flames seen burning through the building’s roof. Crews were spotted on the roof, pouring water on the fire while they contended with windy conditions in the area.

Chelsea police in a post on X shortly before 6 p.m. asked community members to avoid the area of Blossom Street and surrounding streets.

“Heavy presence of first responders on scene due to fire,” police said.

Later speaking with reporters, fire officials said the fire started on the second floor.

Officials said the building was vacant and there were no injuries.

While the cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday night, officials said investigators are treating the fire as suspicious.

