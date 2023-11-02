NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were on scene in New Bedford Thursday afternoon battling a large fire in a multi-family home.

SKY7-HD was over the scene on Welcome Street around 5:30 p.m., showing crews pouring water on the flames.

The New Bedford Fire Department also shared a photo from ground level as their response continued. Flames could be seen billowing out of second-floor windows as officials said their response had grown to two alarms.

The fire appeared to have burned through the building’s roof and a front porch appeared to have collapsed as of around 5:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

