NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were on scene in New Bedford Thursday afternoon battling a large fire in a multi-family home. 

SKY7-HD was over the scene on Welcome Street around 5:30 p.m., showing crews pouring water on the flames. 

The New Bedford Fire Department also shared a photo from ground level as their response continued. Flames could be seen billowing out of second-floor windows as officials said their response had grown to two alarms.

The fire appeared to have burned through the building’s roof and a front porch appeared to have collapsed as of around 5:30 p.m. 

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox