WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a large fire that broke out at a building in Worcester, tearing through a commercial block officials said.

Crews arrived on Main Street shortly after 8 p.m. and said there was a massive amount of smoke coming from a vacant building that has been under renovation.

They said the fire started in the basement and caused a partial floor collapse. All firefighters were ordered out of the building.

Officials say getting to the fire’s hot spots has been difficult, and it spread into a shared attic space.

The city’s Assistant Fire Chief said the entire block could be in jeopardy.

No other details were immediately available.

