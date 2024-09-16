BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Billerica Monday while a large house fire tore through a local home.

The fire happened near the intersection of Rangeway Road and Nashua Road.

SKY7-HD was over the scene shortly before 12 p.m. and spotted the ongoing emergency response while smoke and flames billowed overhead.

The fire badly burned the house where it started. Flames also appeared to have lept over a fence and burned a grassy area next to the home. Near 12:10 p.m., the fire spread to a car parked in the home’s driveway.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire or any related injuries.

