Fire crews are battling a massive blaze at an apartment building on the South Side of Chicago Tuesday morning.

Chicago fire officials say about 250 firefighters are on the scene as of 9 a.m.

One woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Residents of the building and surrounding buildings have been asked to leave their homes.

No further information has been released.

