Firefighters battle massive blaze at multi-family home in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that broke out at a multi-family home in Haverhill on Monday.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a home on Jackson Street found flames shooting from the structure and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters on ladder trucks working to extinguish the flames.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire started.

There were no injuries immediately reported.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)