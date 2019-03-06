Firefighters battle massive blaze at multi-family home in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a massive blaze that broke out at a multi-family home in Lawrence on Wednesday night.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a wood-frame home on Walnut Street after 5 p.m. found heavy flames shooting from the roof of the building.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several firefighters on a ladder truck working to extinguish the flames, which consumed an upper-level porch.

The fire has since been knocked down.

Roads surrounding the home have been blocked off as firefighters continue to work at the scene.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for update online an on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)