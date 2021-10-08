TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that has consumed at least two dozen cars at a lot in Taunton.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Myricks Street around 6:30 p.m. where crews were seen pouring water on the spreading flames.

Tow trucks are in the area working to move the flaming cars away.

There is no word on what may have ignited the fire.

It is unclear if anyone has been hurt.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air

