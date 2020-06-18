Firefighters battle massive blaze in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a massive house fire in Billerica Thursday evening.

Crews responding to the scene on Riveredge Road found smoke and flames pouring out of the house.

SKY 7 HD flew over the scene around 6 p.m. to find it totally engulfed. By about 6:15 the flames had been mostly extinguished.

Two nearby cars were burned out as a result.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)