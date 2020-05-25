Firefighters battle massive house fire in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Water was scarce as firefighters battled a house fire in Brookfield Monday evening.

Crews responding to the scene on Weber Road found flames and smoke pouring out of the heavily damaged house.

Firefighters were not able to save the family dog.

The fire is not considered suspicious, however, the cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)