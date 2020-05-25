Firefighters battle massive house fire in East Brookfield

EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in East Brookfield Monday evening.

Crews responding to the scene on Weber Road found flames and smoke pouring out of the heavily damaged house.

No word on any injuries at this time.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)