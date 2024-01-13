EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - Exeter firefighters were among the departments responding to a massive inferno in Epping, New Hampshire on Saturday after multiple oil tankers went up in flames.
The blaze involving three oil tankers and a tractor-trailer at North Atlantic Fuels created a massive fireball and sent a huge plume of black smoke up into the sky, according to posts on the Exeter Fire Department’s X account.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
