EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - Exeter firefighters were among the departments responding to a massive inferno in Epping, New Hampshire on Saturday after multiple oil tankers went up in flames.

The blaze involving three oil tankers and a tractor-trailer at North Atlantic Fuels created a massive fireball and sent a huge plume of black smoke up into the sky, according to posts on the Exeter Fire Department’s X account.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Exeter firefighters along with crews from several communities continue to work the scene of a massive fire involving three oil tankers and a tractor-trailer at North Atlantic Fuels in Epping. pic.twitter.com/mrvIBLGRDc — Exeter Fire Dept. (@ExeterFire) January 13, 2024

Our firefighters have responded with mutual aid to this scene at 76 Depot Road in Epping involving multiple oil tankers reported on fire. pic.twitter.com/qCVVvZd7So — Exeter Fire Dept. (@ExeterFire) January 13, 2024

