BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a massive multi-alarm blaze at the Suffolk Downs race track Monday night.

Crews rushed to the scene where a fire ignited inside the roof and sent smoke billowing out into the surrounding areas.

All firefighters were ordered off the roof around 11:20 p.m.

There has been no word on any injuries or on the cause of the fire.

Companies are working at the 4th alarm at Suffolk Downs. Fire in the roof area, heavy smoke condition throughout the building. pic.twitter.com/glXhtiq1Lv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2022

All members have been ordered off of the roof.companies are using the Tower and multiple Ladder pipes to attack the fire from above. pic.twitter.com/44P6VE6zeP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2022

