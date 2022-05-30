BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a massive multi-alarm blaze at the Suffolk Downs race track Monday night.

Crews rushed to the scene where a fire ignited inside the roof and sent smoke billowing out into the surrounding areas.

All firefighters were ordered off the roof around 11:20 p.m.

There has been no word on any injuries or on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

