EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several area communities battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a home in East Bridgewater.

Brockton firefighters shared images of department members using a ladder truck to fight the fierce flames on North Bedford Street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

