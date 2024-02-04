EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several area communities battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in a home in East Bridgewater.

Brockton firefighters shared images of department members using a ladder truck to fight the fierce flames on North Bedford Street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

