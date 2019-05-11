Firefighters battle multi-alarm Needham blaze with reported explosions

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a multi-alarm blaze with reported explosions in Needham Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to a home on Brookside Road around 2:45 p.m. found smoke and flames shooting out of the two-story structure.

The flames have spread to nearby wetlands.

Several explosions occurred after several aerosol cans and a propane tank caught fire.

The road has been temporarily closed between Wellesley Avenue and Forest Street as crews work to extinguish the flames.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Westwood, Wellesley, Quincy and Newton firefighters are all on scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

#BREAKING Needham house fire has spread to nearby wetlands. This is near Brookside Road. #7News

