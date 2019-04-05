Firefighters battle multi-alarm Reading blaze

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze that broke out inside a Reading home early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 236 High St. about 6 a.m. found flames and smoke billowing from the home.

The blaze has since been knocked down.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Crews are overhauling the home and monitoring the scene for hotspots.

Traffic detours are in place at High Street near Vine Street. Access to the train depot is only available via Lowell Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

Emergency Road Closures: Due to an active fire scene on High Street by Vine Street, there are many detours in the area. Access to the train depot will be via Lowell Street. Please avoid the area & follow detour signs. — Reading Police (@ReadingPolice) April 5, 2019

Firefighters are currently operating at a 2nd alarm fire 236 High Street. — ReadingFireLocal1640 (@Readingfire) April 5, 2019

