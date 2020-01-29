QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled an apartment fire that broke out in Quincy on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Butler Road around 8:30 a.m. found flames coming from a basement window.

Firefighters worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading to the roof after it had already moved to the second floor, according to Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Paul Griffith.

There were no injuries reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting 15 people who were impacted by the fire.

The flames caused around $150,000 in damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)