DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a raging car fire in Duxbury on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported car fire on Lincoln Street near Franklin Street found large flames and heavy smoke coming from a vehicle on the side of the road.

The public was told to avoid the area.

No additional information has been released.

Avoid the area of Lincoln St near Franklin st. DXFD on scene of a MVA rollover and the vehicle caught fire. When this call came in we were on scene of another medical on Washington St. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/V4BLGwugWu — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) March 11, 2022

