BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck burst into flames on Route 3 in Braintree on Friday morning, prompting police to close several travel lanes.

State police shut down the right lanes on the northbound side of the roadway about a half-mile south of exit 17 while firefighters battled the large flames coming from the truck in the breakdown lane.

There were no reported injuries.

Route 3 has since reopened.

