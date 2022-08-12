ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a large brush fire in Rockport Friday night.

SKY7HD captured the heavy smoke filling the woodland area and a trail of flames blazing through the trees.

Fire officials are still on scene and said they will likely be there well into the night.

