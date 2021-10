BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a Roslindale house fire on Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Littledale Street discovered that flames had traveled into the roof of the home.

Firefighters could be seen using axes to open up the roof as they worked to put out the fire.

No additional information has been released.

Fire knocked down companies continue to chase hot spots. pic.twitter.com/zN6Wq0zslq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 29, 2021

The fire is in the eaves companies are opening up the roof , as they continue to battle the fire. pic.twitter.com/GvKpU4b4ou — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 29, 2021

Fire showing from the 1st floor of a 2 1/2 story building at 9 Littledale st. Roslindale. The fire has traveled into the roof , all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/r0Ud47BtOp — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 29, 2021

