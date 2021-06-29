REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) – Firefighters battled high temperatures as they fought to extinguish a large, seven-alarm house fire in Revere Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the scene on Hyde Street where smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the top of the home and filling the neighborhood. The back side of the structure was charred.

At least one other home caught fire due to constantly changing wind directions.

“It couldn’t get any worse,” said the Revere Deputy Fire Chief.

At least three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion but all crews and residents were reported out of the building.

With the humidity that has settled over the region over the last few days, it is likely that the firefighters tried to gain control of this fire in 104 degree temperatures, Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said.

Crowds were kept well away from the scene. A mother an son who saw the smoke knew they needed to help and ran to the nearest convenience store to buy all the water they could.

“We’re just doing our part,” Theresha Brining said. “They take care of us, our police and our fire department, we’ve got to back them all the way.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

