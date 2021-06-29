REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) – Firefighters battled high temperatures as they fought to extinguish a large, seven-alarm house fire in Revere Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the scene on Hyde Street where smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the top of the home. The back side of the structure was charred.

At least one other home caught fire due to constantly changing wind directions.

Several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion but all firefighters and residents were reported out of the building.

With the humidity that has settled over the region over the last few days, it is likely that the firefighters tried to gain control of this fire in 104 degree temperatures, Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said.

Crowds are being kept well away from the scene.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

