TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze in Taunton Saturday morning.

The fire, which could be seen cresting the top of nearby trees, started near Taunton City Hall. Firefighters from several departments banded together in attempt to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

No other information was made readily available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

