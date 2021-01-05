BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a triple-decker fire in Dorchester Tuesday morning.
Crews responding to a reported fire at 26 Crescent Ave. around 9:15 a.m. found flames coming from the second floor of the three-story building, according to the Boston Fire Department.
All residents safely evacuated the house.
A cause remains under investigation.
Major overhauling being done all residents safely evacuated from the building. pic.twitter.com/ZCJHpJtDxW
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 5, 2021
Heavy fire from the second and third knocked down all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/D9nPf5ypMK
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 5, 2021
At approximately 9:15 heavy fire from 26 Crescent Ave Dor from the 2nd floor of a 3 story occupied building. A second alarm has been ordered pic.twitter.com/bp2uriEaWf
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 5, 2021
