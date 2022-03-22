LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a triple-decker fire in Lawrence early Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Sunset Avenue around 4:30 a.m. found heavy flames coming out of the roof of a home.

A man who lives on the third floor told 7NEWS that he went to bed around 2 a.m. and was woken up by his uncle, telling him to get out.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

