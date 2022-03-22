LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a triple-decker fire in Lawrence early Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Sunset Avenue around 4:30 a.m. found heavy flames coming out of the roof of a home.

A man who lives on the third floor told 7NEWS that he went to bed around 2 a.m. and was woken up by his uncle, telling him to get out.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

BREAKING: Firefighters are racing to put out a fire at a triple decker in Lawrence.



A man who lives on the third floor sent me this video and tells me his uncle woke him up and told him to get out.



An officer on scene tells me everyone was able to make it out safely. @7News pic.twitter.com/2XjQtNSdJX — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) March 22, 2022

