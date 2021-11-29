WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a triple-decker fire in Worcester early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the fire on Moen Street around 1 a.m.

The second and third floors of the building were left badly charred.

No additional information was immediately available.

