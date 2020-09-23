Firefighters battle West Bridgewater house fire

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a large fire that broke out Wednesday evening at a home in West Bridgewater.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on East Center Street, also known as Route 106, where heavy smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the roof of the multi-story home.

Crews could also be seen fighting the blaze from multiple angles.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

No further information has been made available.

